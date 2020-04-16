KY Coronavirus: Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Webster Counties Have New Cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Thursday, April 16, reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their district.

Of those nine newly confirmed cases, three are in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, and one in Webster County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 157.

Nine people in the GRDHD district are currently hospitalized. Of the 157 confirmed cases in the district, 30 (19%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 78 (50%).

As of 9:00 AM April 16, Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:

Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents.

The site can be accessed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.

