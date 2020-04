According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 2, KY 629 in Ohio County will be closed at mile marker 2.9 on Friday, April 3.

The closure will last from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. while KYTC crews replace a collapsed tile.

Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during the time frame provided by KYTC.

