KY 336/Grapevine Road to Close for Rail Line Repairs

CSX Railroad plans to close a section of KY 336/Grapevine Road south of Madisonville in Hopkins County starting Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

KY 336/Grapevine Road will be closed to allow rail line repairs at mile point 2.2. This is along KY 336/Grapevine Road between KY 481/Sandcut Road and the I-69 Earlington Exit 111 interchange.

KY 336/Grapevine Road is expected to close around 4 p.m., CDT, and remain closed for about three to four days.

There will be a marked detour.

As a reminder, McCoy Avenue in Madisonville is also expected to close starting Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2019.

This closure on McCoy Avenue in Madisonville is for rail crossing work near Madison Square Mall and Madisonville City Park. This rail crossing is along McCoy Avenue is between Park Avenue and Madison Square Drive.

McCoy Avenue is expected to remain closed at this site for about 3 days.

There will be no marked detour.

Courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinent

