KY 260/Eastlawn Road Closed East of Hanson Due to Collapsed Bridge

Kentucky 260 and Eastlawn Road is closed after the collapse of the Old Otter Creek Bridge Friday morning.

Officials say the collapse is due to a structural failure.

Fortunately, there were no vehicles on the bridge at the time it dropped.

Engineers with KYTC District 2 are checking the site at this time to determine what be done to reopen the roadway.

Motorists are advised to take KY 281/Island Ford Road to connect to I-69 at Madisonville. A marked detour will be established as quickly as possible.

