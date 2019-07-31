Kwin Boes Appeals 25-Year Prison Sentence

A Gibson County father, convicted of killing his 3-month-old son, Parker, is appealing his sentence. The court-appointed attorney for Kwin Boes has filed an appeal with the state of Indiana.

Boes was sentenced to 25 years in prison on July 3.

He’s set to serve 19 years in prison and six years on work release with his first year on electronic monitoring. Boes is also ordered to pay Parker’s funeral expenses.

Boes was arrested in May 2018 after his three-month-old-son, Parker, died of blunt force head trauma.

Documents were filed with the Indiana Appellate Court Wednesday, July 31. The case is still pending and no hearing dates have been set.

