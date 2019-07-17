KWC’s Ellis Continues to Get the Job Done on Both Sides of the Ball

Down in Owensboro, Ian Ellis has been able to get it done on both sides of the ball. Not only at Kentucky Wesleyan, but also with the RiverDawgs. In college, Ellis was second on the team in home runs, and in the Ohio Valley League, he is the Riverdawgs long ball leader. Not only that, he is undefeated on the mound, with 24 strikeouts in 18 and 2/3rds innings of work.

For the second straight year, Ian Ellis has decided to work on his game just a few minutes away from his college team in Owensboro.

“I came here last year as a pitcher before I went to Kentucky Wesleyan out of a junior college and I just love it here,” said RiverDawgs RHP / OF Ian Ellis. “It’s comfortable and I love the coaching staff and it’s just fun baseball.”

By playing his summer ball just a short drive from the KWC campus, Ellis gets feedback from multiple sources.

“I think it’s good for me, just that I’m where my college is so if I have a bad day I can go in the cage before the game at school and work with the coaches on my game there too. When they come to the games if they see something, they’ll let me know and let me know what to fix.”

“He gets in trouble offensively when he gets a little overly aggressive,” said RiverDawgs Head Coach Vic Evans. “He’s chasing a lot of pitches in hitters counts, where he’s getting a lot of 2-0, 3-1 sliders and as a 4 hole hitter that’s going to happen. So he’s got to be a little more patient. Take his walks if he gets it and go on to the guy behind him.”

Ellis is using this summer with Owensboro to make himself more versatile after there were changes to the Kentucky Wesleyan lineup.

“Just getting more comfortable in the outfield,” said Ellis. “This is my first year playing outfield because I had to fit in with some injuries on Kentucky Wesleyan’s roster so just get more comfortable out there.”

