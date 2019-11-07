KWC Holds Veteran Recognition

Kentucky Wesleyan College is holding a service of recognition for area veterans Wednesday.

That service featured a special message from Colonel Timothy Payment–a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2019″ and an “outstanding young graduate of the year in 2010.”

Over the past 22 years, he has relocated his home 12 times and has deployed in support of operations in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Eastern Europe.

Overall, Payment has spent more than six years in forward-deployed operational areas. Col. Payment says this is a great way to thank our veterans.

“Celebrating and observing Veterans Day in a community is, I think it’s a great, great opportunity for everyone to kind of look back and thank all those who have served before us,” says Col. Payment.

Colonel Payment’s awards include the bronze star with three oak leaf clusters.

He has been awarded the bronze star four times and has earned the combat infantry badge, ranger tab, airborne badge, and air assault badge.

Comments

comments