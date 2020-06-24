KWC Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

An employee with Kentucky Wesleyan College tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last reported contact on campus was on June 22 during which they were physically distancing and wearing a mask, thus no further testing or quarantining of campus faculty, staff or students is recommended.

College officials say KWC is working with public health officials who are now following up with anyone who may have been potentially exposed through close contact with the individual. A close contact is defined as a person that was within 6’ of an infected individual for more than 30 minutes while they are symptomatic or the two days before. If you are not a close contact the risk of becoming infected is relatively low.

Comments

comments