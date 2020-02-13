Kentucky

KWC Becomes Smoke-Free Campus

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Kentucky Wesleyan College is joining other campuses across the country in becoming a tobacco-free campus.

Effective May 1st, the campus and the new policy will prohibit the use of any tobacco product on campus property including but not limited to cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah, and smokeless tobacco.

The new policy will apply to all parties on campus, including faculty, staff, students and visitors. Kentucky Wesleyan adopted its no smoking policy in 2011.

