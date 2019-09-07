KSP Warns of Email Scam Targeting Residents

Kentucky State Police are warning residents about an email scam. Police say a citizen contacted the Madisonville post about receiving an email saying they did not pay a ticket.

The email told the victim that they had received a parking ticket, and if not paid by September 7, 2019, they would be in contempt of court, police said.

“The email contained a citation number, and stated the parking citation was for “failure to pay toll.” There was a link in the email to pay the parking fine, and was signed: Best regards, Kentucky State Traffic Enforcement,” the news release from KSP said.

Police said this is the only report of this type of scam received by the post in Madisonville.

Authorities want to remind the public to never give out their social security number or other personal information online or by phone.

