Update: KSP Locate Escaped Hart County Jail Inmate

Update: Darron M. Wren has been located and taken into custody by the Glasgow Police Department. Wren has been charged with escape 2nd degree.

The Kentucky State Police are warning of an escaped inmate out of Hart County.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:39 p.m., KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, received a call stating an inmate had escaped from the Hart County Jail, which is located at 520 AA Whitman Lane in Munfordville, Kentucky.

The escapee is 30-year-old Darron M. Wren of Cave City, Kentucky.

Wren, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt, is a white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wren’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at (270) 782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the KSP App.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments

comments