KSP: Union County Woman Charged With Rape

Kentucky State Police has charged a Morganfield woman after allegations she had a sexual relationship with a minor. Heather Frick, 43 of Morganfield was arrested by troopers Tuesday and charged with a class D felony.

On November 6, 2019, KSP launched an investigation in Frick after allegations were made suggesting she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male juvenile.

KSP arrested Frick and lodged her in the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield.

