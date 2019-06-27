KSP Trooper Walks Away With Minor Injuries

A Kentucky State Police Trooper sustained what was described as “minor facial lacerations” after a wreck Thursday.

According to a police report, Trooper Adam Wright was patrolling McLean County when he pulled over a 2000 Saturn Aura for speeding south of US 431 just after 2 PM.

As Trooper Wright approached the vehicle, the driver drove off. During the pursuit it was determined the car was reported stolen from Owensboro.

After the chase covered two counties and reached speeds of nearly 100-miles-per-hours, police managed to box-in the suspect and arrest him without further incident.

Tony E. Vanover, 50 of Owensboro was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro and charged with several counts related to the incident.

Vanover drove onto Bunn Cobb Road as McLean County deputies joined the pursuit. Trooper Wright failed to see a sharp curve and crashed into an earth embankment.

Vanover continued to KY 138 and at KY 2110 where McLean County deputies managed to stop Vanover.

Vanover is charged with the following offenses:

1) Possession of a Controlled Substance (unspecified drugs) 1st Degree

2) Receiving Stolen Property Over $10,000 (vehicle)

3) No Insurance

4) Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer

5) Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

6) Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (vehicle)

7) Speeding

8) Disregarding a Traffic Control Device

9) Failure to Use Turn Signals

Trooper Wright sustained minor facial lacerations and was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. His issued 2017 Dodge Charger sustained, “moderate to heavy” damage.

Comments

comments