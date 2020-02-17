KSP Trooper Saved With Granted Tourniquet From Spirit of Blue Foundation

The Spirit of Blue Foundation and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) on Monday announced their first verified save of a law enforcement officer with equipment granted through the Spirit of Blue Foundation’s safety grant program.

On June 11, 2019, KSP Trooper Brad Martin was taking part in serving a warrant in Perry County, Kentucky when he was fired upon and struck in the thigh. Other troopers quickly got Trooper Martin to cover where they applied a tourniquet before rushing him to a local medical center for treatment.

As a result of the Spirit of Blue grant, the tourniquet that was used had been issued just months before the incident and is now a part of each KSP Trooper’s uniform.

Trooper Martin has made a full recovery and returned to duty weeks later, crediting his survival to his fellow troopers on the scene and the tourniquet that was applied.

Out of KSP Cadet Class 92, of which Trooper Martin graduated in January 2015, two troopers have been lost in the line of duty. Were it not for the equipment provided through the Spirit of Blue grant, Trooper Martin could have been the third.

“On June 11, 2019, I was participating in a warrant service when I was shot in the left thigh. By the grace of God, I am still here today,” shared Trooper Martin. “The prompt application of the tourniquet and quick action by my fellow brothers played a major part in limiting the extent of my injury and my ability to recover.”

Trooper Dan Smoot assessed the wound while Trooper Josh Richardson applied the granted tourniquet. Trooper Chad Daniels helped the other two carry Trooper Martin to the patrol car used to transport Martin to the Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Treatment Center.

The quick and professional actions of these three troopers ensured Trooper Martin survived the encounter.

“This feels like the moment that we have all been working toward,” said Ryan T. Smith, Executive Director of the Spirit of Blue. “We have one single mission, and that is to ensure officers have access to the safety equipment they need to protect themselves or survive a dangerous encounter. To see this trooper’s life saved as a result of a piece of equipment we granted is overwhelming.”

Officer Down Memorial Page reported 134 law enforcement officers lost their lives in 2019. 47 of those deaths were firearm-related, which was the leading cause of officer deaths that year. On average, 150 officers are lost in the line of duty annually.

The Spirit of Blue safety grant initiative is fueled by statistics like these, in an effort to protect and serve those who do so for us.

You can learn more about the Spirit of Blue Foundation by visiting their website.

Comments

comments