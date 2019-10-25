KSP: Tompkinsville Woman Dead After Rear Ending Dump Truck

A Tompkinsville woman is dead after rear ending a dump truck Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police say the dump truck was traveling on KY 163 when it stopped to make a left hand turn into J. Stephen Construction.

That’s when 52-year-old Melissa Nelson struck the rear end of the dump truck.

Police say Nelson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured and wearing his seat belt.

