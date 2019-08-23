KSP: Three Arrested in Connection With KY State Fair Investigation

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Kentucky State Fair.

Utilizing gun trace technology, investigators were able to link a single shell casing found at the scene to the weapon it was fired from.

This led to the arrest of a 15-year-old Louisville teen who was identified as the person who discharged the weapon. The teen was charged with possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Officers also arrested two others in connection with the incident. A 16-year old male juvenile who was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and an 18-year old male, identified as Jalen Hume of Louisville. Hume was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Violation of a Court Order.

KSP was assisted by LMPD and the gun trace technology is part of a program operated and maintained by the ATF.

