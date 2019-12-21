KSP: Suspect in Custody After Chase

Kentucky State Police have one person in custody after a police chase through Henderson County on Saturday ended in a crash at 12th and Elm Streets.

Police say the suspect, Jacob Moore, led authorities on a high speed chase after he stole a work truck from the D&M grocery store in Henderson.

Troopers say the chase was started with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson city police before KSP joined the pursuit.

The man had to be tased multiple times and was very aggressive according to KSP Trooper Corey King.

King said it appeared the suspect had been under the influence of meth or other drugs and was very aggressive with responding officers.

Witnesses say a nurse from the nearby Methodist Hospital injected the man with Narcan.

Trooper King said there are many moving parts to the investigation and more information will be released soon.

