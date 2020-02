Kentucky State Police say 59-year-old Shirley Smith was arrested on February 18 after stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox out of Evansville.

Smith was traveling southbound on the Edward Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway when she was pulled over.

She was lodged in the Christain County Detention Center where she was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

