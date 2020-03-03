KSP Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Suspect

Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Matthew Washburn of Hickory.

He is wanted for multiple charges regarding an incident that occurred on Feb. 10 in Graves County. Washburn is described as a white male, approximately 6’1″, 160 lbs., brown hair above the ears and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Washburn is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.

