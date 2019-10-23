KSP Seeking Public Help With Cold Case Murder

Kentucky State Police are seeking public assistance in solving a cold case murder. The body of Freddie Joe Fleming was found on October 28th, 1968 near the loading ramp at the rear of the IGA Food Store in Greenville, KY. KSP says Fleming had been fatally shot.

Anyone with information about the murder of Freddie Joe Fleming, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments

comments