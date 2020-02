The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 5 Campbellsburg is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

In a post made on Facebook by KSP, they say Johns was last seen in New Liberty, Kentucky, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Johns is 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Linda May John is asked to contact KSP Post 5 at (502) 532-6363.

