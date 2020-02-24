KSP Seek Escaped McCracken County Inmate, Stolen Vehicle

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the Paducah Police Department (PPD) are currently searching for an inmate who left during a work-release program at Brooks Stadium in Paducah.

Inmate Daniel E. Bell, Jr., 35, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was last seen at Brooks Stadium as part of a work-release program around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Bell is believed to have stolen a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck (KY registration 055-VVX), which he may be headed east in, though his direction of travel is not certain at this time.

Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, Bell weighs around 218 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Bell’s escape is being investigated by KSP, while PPD is conducting an investigation into the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling 1-800-222-5555.

