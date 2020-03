Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled the scene after physically assaulting a woman.

The incident happened in Mayfield around 3:25 p.m. in a Family Dollar parking lot. A trooper saw the incident transpire and when he intervened, the suspect fled the scene.

Troopers are working to identify and locate the male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP, Post 1.

Comments

comments