KSP Searching for Missing Inmate

On April 10, 2019 at approximately Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville, received a call from Green River Correctional Complex stating an inmate had escaped at approximately 8:50 PM. The escapee is Charles Pedigo, age 44, originally of Scottsville, KY. Pedigo is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has a goatee and has a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm. On his right upper arm he has a tattoo of a dream catcher with an eagle. Charles Pedigo was being lodged on assault charges and sentenced to 29 years and 1 day. Pedigo has ties to Allen, Hardin, and Simpson counties. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.

