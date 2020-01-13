KSP Searching for Marshall County Inmate

The Kentucky State Police are searching for a Marshall County inmate after he walked away from a work-release program.

Just before 1 p.m. on January 13, 40-year-old Robert W. Fritz of Louisville, Kentucky, walked away in an unknown direction from a work-release program at the Marshall County Animal Shelter located at 839 Benton-Briensburg Road in Benton, Kentucky.

Fritz is a while male weighing 215 Lbs, standing approximately 6’2″ tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes, and a red shirt. Fritz could be traveling in a white Dodge pickup truck with a camper top.

Trooper John Holt is continuing the investigation and is requesting the public to be on the lookout for this subject.

KSP also warns residents to lock their vehicles and homes.

Anyone with information about Fritz is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.

An anonymous call regarding Fritz can also be made at 1-800-222-5555

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

