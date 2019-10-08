KSP Searching for Inmate Out of Muhlenberg County

Kentucky authorities are searching for an escaped inmate out of Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky State Police are warning people to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Thomas Vaught, 44, walked away from work release at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center Monday night.

Officials say he stole a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The front of the truck has a university of Kentucky plate and the bed of the truck has a toolbox and diesel tank.

He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with Muhlenberg County Detention Center on the back with orange pants.

This comes just over a week after two women escaped work release in Christian County.

They were found in Hopkinsville.

