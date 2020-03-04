KSP Searching for Hart County Inmate

Kentucky State Police are searching for 37-year-old Jerry Britt who escaped Wednesday from a work detail in Hart County.

Britt is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Britt was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a camouflage hat.

According to jail staff, Britt gained access to a 2007 gold Lincoln Navigator without consent and left the property located on Bluegrass Ave.

KSP says they located the stolen vehicle in the Shanty Hollow area of Warren County.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Britt, please contact KSP at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments

comments