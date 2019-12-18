KSP Searching for Inmate Who Escaped Custody in Warren County

Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate that escaped the custody of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department during a transport in Warren County.

The incident happened Wednesday at 11:38 a.m.

KSP says 46-year-old Kevin Allen and 35-year-old Matthew Hicks escaped custody on Kentucky Street near East 6th Street in Bowling Green.

Hicks was located shortly after escaping custody and arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department.

Allen is a white male, with brown hair that has been dyed blond, brown eyes, approximately 5’09” tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

After escaping custody, Allen stole a GMC truck that has since been located. Allen was last seen near Veterans Memorial Lane close to the area of Russell Sims Aquatic Center.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Allen, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.

Callers may remain anonymous.

