KSP Searching for Escaped Inmate

The Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating an escaped inmate.

On Jan. 6, 2020, around 3:44 p.m., KSP Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had escaped the Christian County Detention Center.

Jaquavius D. Whitlock was on a temporary release from CCDC for medical treatment when he exited a family member’s vehicle and fled on foot.

He was last seen on S. Oneal Ave. in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Whitlock is a 19-year-old black male, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs around 165 lbs, and is approximately 5’9″ tall.

Whitlock was being lodged in CCDC on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Using Restricted Ammo during Felony (No Shots).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitlock is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

Information can also be sent by text message, via ‘Text a Tip’ on the Kentucky State Police App.

Callers may remain anonymous.

