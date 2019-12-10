KSP Searches for Murder Suspect

On December 10, 2019, at approximately 1:09 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville were contacted by the Muhlenberg County Dispatch, stating a passerby discovered a deceased male lying in the side yard of a residence on State Route 189, Greenville, KY.

When Kentucky State Police arrived at the scene, they discovered Overton Spoon, 42, of Greenville, Ky., deceased. Through investigation, KentuckyState Police obtained arrest warrants for Justin Case, 19, of Bremen, Ky. Justin Case is a white male, 5’10” tall, blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Case has an active arrest warrant for Burglary 1st Degree and Murder.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip viathe Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.

