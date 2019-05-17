KSP to Reopen Facility and Dedicate Memorial to Former Employee

Kentucky State Police along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a memorial dedication ceremony for a former employee.

The memorial dedication will kick off at the official reopening of the Morehead Weigh Station and will honor CVE Inspector Benita Blanton, who died in 2016 while on duty.

The weigh station redesign with enhanced technology will increase highway safety. Inspector Blanton was assigned to this facility and a permanent memorial honoring her will be unveiled in conjunction with the grand re-opening ceremony.

The dedication ceremony is set for Monday, May 20th at 1 p.m.

