KSP Raffle 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to Support ‘Trooper Island Camp’

The Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to support their fundraising efforts for Trooper Island Camp.

“Trooper Island Camp is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations – no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers,” KSP said in a statement.

The agency is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win the multipurpose vehicle which was recently named “2020 Pickup of the Year.”

Raffle tickets are $10 each and will be available at any KSP post located throughout the state. Tickets can also be purchased at the KSP booth at the Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center on February 12-15.

Those who wish to participate in the raffle must be 18 or older to purchase tickets and the winner of the raffle is responsible for all tax and license fees.

The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020, at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

You can see a full list of features included in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and purchase your tickets online by debit or credit card payment by clicking here.

