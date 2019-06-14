KSP Proactive Patrol Reminder to Motorists

Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists that they are proactively patrolling roadways. KSP does this through roadside safety checkpoints and patrolling problematic areas.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies and the valid licensing of drivers.

These checkpoints will allow the KSP the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

Click here for a list of Post 16 road check locations.

