KSP Post 2 Request Assistance Locating Escaped Inmate

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 around 12:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department.

The escapee is Bennie L. Britt Jr., a 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky man.

Britt is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

The inmate was last seen at approximately 12:10 p.m., wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.

Bennie L. Britt Jr. was incarcerated for the following charges:

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) Possession of Marijuana

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Comments

comments