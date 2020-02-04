Kentucky
KSP Post 2 Request Assistance Locating Escaped Inmate
On Tuesday, Feb. 4 around 12:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department.
The escapee is Bennie L. Britt Jr., a 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky man.
Britt is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 6’1″ tall and weighing around 160 pounds.
The inmate was last seen at approximately 12:10 p.m., wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
Bennie L. Britt Jr. was incarcerated for the following charges:
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
- Possession of Marijuana
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.