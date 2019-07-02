KSP Post 2 Madisonville Release Activity Report

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville has issued reports of department activity for the month of June.

Through June 30th, 2019 there has been 14 persons killed in the Post 2 District: six victims were not wearing a seatbelt, six victims were wearing a seatbelt, two victim’s seatbelt was unknown, zero victims were not wearing a helmet motorcycle, zero victims were wearing a helmet (motorcycle), zero victim helmet was unknown (motorcycle), zero were bicyclists and zero victims were pedestrians.

Post 2 serves the following counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster.

Arrested 22 Impaired Drivers

Issued a Total of 1124 Citations

Issued 413 Speeding Citations

Issued 78 Seatbelt Citations

Issued 14 Child Restraint Citations

Issued 397 Courtesy Notices

Investigated 29 Traffic Crashes

Assisted 114 Stranded Motorists

Responded to 412 Calls for Service

Opened 40 Criminal Cases

Made 123 Criminal Arrests

Information provided by Trooper Rob Austin

Comments

comments