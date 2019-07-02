Kentucky
KSP Post 2 Madisonville Release Activity Report
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville has issued reports of department activity for the month of June.
Through June 30th, 2019 there has been 14 persons killed in the Post 2 District: six victims were not wearing a seatbelt, six victims were wearing a seatbelt, two victim’s seatbelt was unknown, zero victims were not wearing a helmet motorcycle, zero victims were wearing a helmet (motorcycle), zero victim helmet was unknown (motorcycle), zero were bicyclists and zero victims were pedestrians.
Post 2 serves the following counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster.
- Arrested 22 Impaired Drivers
- Issued a Total of 1124 Citations
- Issued 413 Speeding Citations
- Issued 78 Seatbelt Citations
- Issued 14 Child Restraint Citations
- Issued 397 Courtesy Notices
- Investigated 29 Traffic Crashes
- Assisted 114 Stranded Motorists
- Responded to 412 Calls for Service
- Opened 40 Criminal Cases
- Made 123 Criminal Arrests
Information provided by Trooper Rob Austin