KSP Post 2 Madisonville Release Activity Report

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville has issued reports of department activity for the month of June.

Through June 30th, 2019 there has been 14 persons killed in the Post 2 District: six victims were not wearing a seatbelt, six victims were wearing a seatbelt, two victim’s seatbelt was unknown, zero victims were not wearing a helmet motorcycle, zero victims were wearing a helmet (motorcycle), zero victim helmet was unknown (motorcycle), zero were bicyclists and zero victims were pedestrians.

Post 2 serves the following counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster.

  • Arrested 22 Impaired Drivers
  • Issued a Total of 1124 Citations
  • Issued 413 Speeding Citations
  • Issued 78 Seatbelt Citations
  • Issued 14 Child Restraint Citations
  • Issued 397 Courtesy Notices
  • Investigated 29 Traffic Crashes
  • Assisted 114 Stranded Motorists
  • Responded to 412 Calls for Service
  • Opened 40 Criminal Cases
  • Made 123 Criminal Arrests

Information provided by Trooper Rob Austin

