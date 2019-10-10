KSP Participates in Regional Crash Reduction Initiative

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Regional Crash Reduction Initiative, which begins October 11th and extends to October 14th.

During the Regional Crash Reduction Initiative, KSP will have increased patrols and will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 2 District. The focus of this campaign is to target seatbelt, speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving violations.

Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and wellbeing of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community.

Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.

