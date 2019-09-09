KSP: One Person Killed in Saturday Night Accident

Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that killed one person. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to mile marker 106 on I-69 on September 7th.

Upon arriving, deputies learned the vehicle was traveling south on I-69 when it exited the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle collided with a drainage tile, continued south then collided with a large pole spinning the vehicle around.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

The identity of the driver will be released pending notification of the family.

