KSP: Officials Searching for Inmate Out of Christian County

Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate out of Christian County. Police say on October 22nd 61-year-old Creadell Hubbard of Hopkinsville escaped the Christian Co. Detention Center and was last seen at roll call at midnight.

Hubbard’s Christian Co. Detention Center orange jumpsuit was located in the air duct at the jail

He is a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 195 pounds.

Police say if you come in contact with Hubbard, do not approach as he is a violent felony offender.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

