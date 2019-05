A Kentucky Police officer is accused of being drunk behind the wheel of a police cruiser.

Police say 30-year-old Jeffery Burden was arrested after several drivers called 911 to complain about his driving.

Witnesses say he was all over the road and when he stopped to get gas he hit a pole protecting the gas pump.

Burden failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the hospital.

44News is told that he’s on desk duty until that investigation wraps up.

