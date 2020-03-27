KSP Needs Help Locating Missing 17-Year-Old Fairview Teen

The Kentucky State Police need help locating a juvenile missing out of Fairview. Authorities say 17-year-old Kelsie Unser was last seen on Friday, March 27 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Todd County.

Unser is a white female, 5’6” tall, approximately 228 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with “Pink” written on it, and carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Unser is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency

