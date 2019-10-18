KSP: Nashville Man Facing Firearm, Drug Charges

A Nashville man is facing several charges after he led authorities on a chase. A Kentucky State Police trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old Jason Overton Thursday afternoon but he fled.

Overton led authorities into Logan County where he was later stopped in Russellville and apprehended.

Further investigation revealed Overton’s vehicle was stolen from Tennennesse. Firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle as well.

Overton was charged with the following offenses:

Reckless Driving

Improper Registration Plate

DUI, 1st Offense

Speeding 25 over the Limit

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Disregarding Traffic Control Device

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Wanton Endangerment, 2nd degree (Police Officer)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

