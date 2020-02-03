KSP: Meth, Synthetic Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Madisonville woman.

Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Krystal Gipson was pulled over by a trooper after she disregarded a stop sign and drove carelessly on South Main Street in Madisonville.

During the traffic stop, the trooper determined Gipson to be under the influence. He also discovered suspected synthetic drugs inside her vehicle. Gipson was subsequently arrested.

KSP says while Gipson was being lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center, a body x-ray revealed Gipson to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Gipson was charged with the following:

Disregarding Stop Sign

Careless Driving

Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License

Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1 st Offense

Offense Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 2 nd or Subsequent Offense

or Subsequent Offense DUI 1 st

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Comments

comments