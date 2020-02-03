Kentucky
KSP: Meth, Synthetic Drugs Found During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Madisonville woman.
Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Krystal Gipson was pulled over by a trooper after she disregarded a stop sign and drove carelessly on South Main Street in Madisonville.
During the traffic stop, the trooper determined Gipson to be under the influence. He also discovered suspected synthetic drugs inside her vehicle. Gipson was subsequently arrested.
KSP says while Gipson was being lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center, a body x-ray revealed Gipson to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Gipson was charged with the following:
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Careless Driving
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
- Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- DUI 1st
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)