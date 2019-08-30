KSP: Mercer Co. Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Mercer County man is behind bars on child exploitation charges. Kenneth Ray Cook, 41, was arrested Thursday for unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Cook was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Perryville on August 29, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Cook is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance

Cook was lodged in the Mercer County Detention Center

Comments

comments