KSP: Martin County Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

A Martin County man is behind bars on child sexual abuse charges.

Casey Booth, 23, was arrested Monday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a knock and talk at a residence in Inez on April 20, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Booth was charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Booth was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

