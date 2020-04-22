KSP: Investigation Underway After Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash

Less than a minute

Around 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by Muhlenberg County Dispatch in reference to a single-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed 43-year-old Terry Vick, a deputy with the Hopkins County Sherriff’s Department, was operating a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to KSP, for unknown reasons around the 43 mile marker, Vick’s vehicle crossed the median, struck a guard rail, and struck a concrete abutment, before coming to a halt.

Terry Vick was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Trooper Jacob Stephens.

