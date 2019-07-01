Kentucky
KSP Investigating Theft of Generator
Kentucky State Police are investigating a theft in Hopkins County. The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Walmart in Hanson, Kentucky.
Police say two male subjects unlawfully took possession of a Honda 6500 Watt Inverter generator from the trailer of a parked vehicle.
After exiting the Walmart parking lot, the suspects made a right turn on Veteran’s Drive heading back toward the city of Hanson. The theft occurred at approximately 2 p.m.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle or believes they know the subjects involved, they are asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or via the KSP App.
Callers may remain anonymous.