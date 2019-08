Kentucky State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man who slammed into their police cars. Police were chasing David Willoughby in his car through three counties on Thursday when a trooper lost sight of Willoughby in a wooded area.

That’s when he attempted to flee by hitting several police cars.

KSP says the troopers were forced to fire and Willoughby was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

