KSP Investigating ATV Death in Philpot

One person has died following an ATV accident in Daviess County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said that the accident took place just before 8PM Wednesday in the 4600 block of Poplar Log Bridge Road. An ATV with one person had crashed in the area. No other vehicles involved in the accident. Daviess County Coroner’s office was called to the scene. After being closed for two hours, the road was reopened.

KSP continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

