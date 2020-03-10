KSP Investigate After Two Found Shot to Death Inside Eddyville Residence
Kentucky State Police Troopers (KSP) and Detectives are investigating after the bodies of two people who were shot to death were found inside a Lyon County, Kentucky residence.
Just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, KSP Post 1 was notified by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department of a shooting incident. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White requested Kentucky State Police respond and investigate the incident.
Through police investigation, two subjects were found deceased inside the residence as a result of gunshot wounds.
Detectives processed the scene and collected evidence.
Autopsies for both subjects found are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
