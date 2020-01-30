KSP to Increase Traffic Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday

Kentucky State Police is participating in Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2020.

In this nationwide effort to increase safety on the roads, troopers are encouraged to report all road activity that could be dangerous to others.

Troopers with KSP Post 2 will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S. Highways. KSP Troopers and Officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations, including speeding, failure to wear safety restraints (seatbelts), impaired/distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement.

Drivers are also urged by KSP to do their part in keeping roads safe, by obeying Kentucky traffic laws, operating their vehicles with courtesy and being aware of others while driving.

The following tips have been offered by KSP to increase safety awareness on the roads on Super Bowl Sunday:

Slow down – Especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic, and unfamiliar locations. Buckle up – Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It is the law. Move over for first responders – Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. Eliminate distractions while driving – Stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling, and keep your phones put away while operating your vehicle. Leave early for your destinations – KSP will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints this weekend to ensure motorist safety. You may encounter a checkpoint, so make sure you adjust your travel time accordingly.

In compliance with Operation C.A.R.E, if you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions, please contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency.

You can find your local KSP Post here.

